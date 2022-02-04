What this preschooler says about teachers might make you cry

It's been a long week. Let us help you end it on a high note! Here are some bright spots you might have missed:

A second grader won the heart of his local library

Dillon Helbig, 8, already knows that to be a famous author, you have to have some hustle.

The second grader from Boise, Idaho, tucked his 81-page graphic novel about Christmas and time travel, "The Adventures of Dillon Helbig's Crismas" (by Dillon His Self), into the shelves of his local library last year.

Now, the book is in the library's official catalogue and has a years-long waitlist.

We can't wait to read the sequel!

Bostonians had a snow day to remember ...

Last weekend's snow brought some headaches with it for the Northeast, but in Boston's Beacon Hill, a few adventurous souls hit the slopes — err, the streets — to make the most of the weather.

... and New Yorkers engaged in an epic snowball fight

When the universe gives you snow, have a snowball fight.

The New York City TikTok account said it best with its own caption: "Reason 836921804 why it will always be New York or Nowhere."

Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton are (re)working '9 to 5' for a new generation of women

Producers of a new documentary about the 1980 groundbreaking movie "9 to 5," which featured Dolly Parton as both an actor and the singer of the now iconic title song, announced this week that a new version of the song will be included in the film, which will make its debut at the SXSW festival next month.

The new iteration, which will be a duet between Parton and Kelly Clarkson, will be exclusive to the documentary and will have a different and more melancholic tone, according to the film's director.

The new version will be fitting for the documentary, which will examine the workplace inequality and gender discrimination that inspired the original movie and still exists 42 years later.

A tiny preschooler's words about teachers gave us big feelings

TikTok user Katy-Robin Garton posted a short video of her preschooler talking about her teachers, Katie and Brook, to show appreciation for teachers and what they do.

"This is for all you teachers out there," Garton wrote, "if it's been a hard week ... and I imagine it's been a hard two years. Just in case you need a reminder of how much you mean to our kids, I wanted you to hear this. Thank you for all you do."

In the video, her child says her teachers are special because of their hugs: "I feel love when they hug me."

We feel it, too!

... and a reminder teachers love their big kids, too

In another TikTok video, user @jamesissmiling revealed that he is a college application reader for a "giant" university, and he wants students to know how much their teachers fight for them.

"Every year, I sit at my computer during reading season and I just cry at the essays and the stories," he said.

"But what always gets me every year are the recommendation letters by the teachers," he said. "No one fights for you the way teachers fight for you in these letters."

"I guess it makes me emotional because my mom is a teacher so I know what, like, teachers are up against and how they don't have time to do this stuff," he continued, "and... d**n, nobody loves you the way teachers do."

Tom Brady might be the G.O.A.T., but to 3 people, he is D.A.D.

The rumors are, in fact, true: Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement this week after 22 very successful seasons, to put it mildly.

But to three people — Jack, 14, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — the seven-time Super Bowl winner has a more important job to finish: fatherhood.

We rounded up eight other special moments when Tom Brady reminded us his heart had a home team.

Thanks for the memories!

Sometimes, waking a sleeping tiger is pretty awesome

This week, we celebrated the Chinese lunar new year and the beginning of the Year of the Tiger.

In that spirit, we will leave you this week with Zion, a very good boy who would like a word with the management about this whole idea of "waking up."

We feel you, Zion.

Have a good weekend, everyone! Enjoy a nap in the sun.

Related: