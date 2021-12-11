Pink shares ‘long lost photo’ with her mom: ‘I can’t get over our smiles’

A memorable day!

On Saturday, Pink shared a sweet throwback picture of her and her mom, Judith Moore, together on Instagram. In the heartwarming pic, the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer was all smiles with her mother as they sat on a wooden ledge in a gorgeous park.

"My mom sent me this long lost photo tonight and I can’t get over our smiles," the 42-year-old singer shared in the caption. "I don’t remember that day, which makes me think of all the days I wish I could recall. I love this photograph. Look how beautiful she is. 💕"

Fans of Pink loved the photo.

One person wrote, "I bet she remembers the day, immerse yourself in that story!!! Bet it was one of her favorite days."

Some of them noted how similar the three-time Grammy-award artist and her mom look like Pink's kids: 10-year-old daughter Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson.

Pink and Judith Moore in 2015. Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images for BMI

"Willow looks like you. Such a beautiful picture. love it #memoriesforlife," one person commented.

Another wrote, "She looks like Willow so much!! Beautiful ❤️."

A third commented, "It is Willow on the right and Jameson on the left 😮😍"

"Willow just like your mom and Jameson just like you," one other person said.

Another fan added, "Wow, Willow is just like you! Your mum is beautiful."

Pink — who shares her kids with husband Carey Hart — has recently opened up about what it was like to recently lose her father, Jim Moore.

In October, she remembered him by sharing a photo of her father's cemetery plot, which stood next to an American flag.

Pink and her father Jim Moore. Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

"You taught me that no fight was too small, except the ones that chipped away at your soul," the “What About Us” singer wrote on Instagram. "I don’t even know that I can handle the cold hard truth that I miss you yet. I wanna still act like this is one of those times that I’m busy and not calling. I can’t feel this yet."

"You would’ve been 76 today," she continued. "And I’m ashamed to say that I’m not sure I remembered to send a card. You and I’s hearts have always been a bit broken. And you’re the only one that understood that without having to talk about it. I don’t know where you are. And therefore I don’t know where I am either.

"Gone but not forgotten. I won't miss you yet. I'm not ready."