Tunde Oyeneyin knows firsthand what it means to dig deep in order to find motivation to go on.

The Peloton cycling instructor opened up on TODAY Monday about losing her brother, mother, and father within a six years time frame.

"I lost my brother when he was 19 years old," Oyeneyin shared on TODAY. "Three years after that, (I) lost my dad and then three years after that I lost my mother, so I lost half of my immediate family within six years."

Oyeneyin revealed her personal mantra for finding the strength to continue amidst grief and adversity.

"I always say we don't get to choose what happens, but we do get to choose how we react," she said. "Today's a new day. I choose to be new in it. I live, because they cannot."

The 36-year-old also shared advice for people who have set goals, but want immediate gratification.

"Progress not perfection," Oyeneyin said. "Give yourself attainable goals."

It's advice Oyeneyin has leaned into over the years after struggling with her weight in high school.

"I was overweight. I had low self esteem, low confidence," she said, adding she was supposed to be a bridesmaid at her aunt's wedding. "I couldn't fit the bridesmaid dress, so my mother had to sew two dresses together so that I could wear the same dress as everyone."

Oyeneyin said that moment was her "rock bottom turning point."

"My mom said, 'If you want change, you have to make a change.' And so I started working out, started eating healthy," she shared.

The beloved fitness trainer credits Kelly Ripa for turning her on to cycling after talking about in studio classes and clipping into a bike.

"I left that 45 minute class and I was floating," Oyeneyin told TODAY. "I had what I call a blue light moment. It almost felt like a divine download. After my first cycling class, I knew that I'd be teaching it."

Oyeneyin revealed part of that moment was knowing she would be teaching on one of the largest cycling platforms, without even knowing what Peloton was at the time.

"I could have dismissed that as just daydream, hallucination, whatever you want to call it, but I took it as this opportunity," she said. "I think that the beauty of uncertainty is infinite possibility."