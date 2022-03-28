Why some parents hated the Oscars performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Oh no! Bruno! Some Oscars viewers are panning the first live performance of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's "Encanto."

On Sunday, the cast of the hit animated film took the stage at the Academy Awards ceremony along with special guests including Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G and Luis Fonsi.

The problem? Megan, who took home Best New Artist at the Grammy's last year, delivered a new verse that cut out some of the song’s original lyrics.

Becky G, from left, Megan Thee Stallion and Luis Fonsi performed "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Chris Pizzello / AP

“Magic everywhere. Stars everywhere. I need to see Oscars, Zendaya’s over there,” Megan, 27, rapped in part. “Oh no, we got three hosts. These women are the best and they killin all the jokes.”

The audience erupted into applause, but at home, many were seething.

“I can’t believe I stayed up past bedtime for THAT. That was TERRIBLE.”—My 9 year old son, who loves BRUNO more than life itself," Mark Graham, editor-in-chief of Decider.com, wrote on Twitter.

Added another disappointed parent, "That 'We don’t talk about Bruno' performance was AWFUL. My kids are hilariously pissed off. Wow. Just so, so bad. That was such a letdown."

But not everyone was unhappy with the performance.

"I guess we don't HAVE to talk about Bruno but can we talk about @theestallion!?!" Kerry Washington tweeted.

"Encanto" director Jared Bush was also impressed with Megan's surprise cameo.

“I’d say they kept a lot of secrets from us,” Bush told reporters on Sunday according to People. “We knew there was going to be something unexpected, but I absolutely loved it. Different people have found themselves in this story. Seeing Megan Thee Stallion do it was mind-blowing.”

"We Don't Talk About Bruno," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has become the highest-charting song from a Disney movie since 1995.

While “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” didn’t land a nomination, Spanish-language ballad “Dos Orguitas,” which means “Two Little Caterpillars” was recognized by the Academy.

Disney submitted “Dos Oruguitas” for consideration before “Encanto” hit theaters because Disney thought it would be the film’s breakout hit.

Earlier in the night, “Encanto” won the Oscar for best animated feature film.

“Encanto” is a musical adventure that tells the story of a family — the Madrigals — who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia. The magic of the town has blessed every child in the family with a special gift — every child except one, Mirabel.

Related: