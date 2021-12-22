Parents of ‘Dune’ actor Alicia Witt found dead in their home

Alicia Witt, known for her roles on “Dune” and “The Walking Dead,” is grieving the mysterious sudden death of her mother and father.

Diane Witt, 75, and Robert Witt, 87 were found deceased by a relative at their home in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The discovery came after Witt, who hadn't heard from her parents in severals days, asked a cousin to do a wellness check.

“Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” Witt, 46, told Worcester's Telegram & Gazette in a statement. “I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

Kathleen Daly-Shea, director of media relations for the Worcester Police Department, told TODAY Parents that “there were no signs of foul play” and that the case remains under investigation.

Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Adam Roche told the Telegram & Gazette that there were were no signs of carbon monoxide at the residence.

Diane Witt, a former reading specialist, made the Guinness World Records in the 1980s for her hair, which measured more than 10 feet. Robert Witt was a retired science teacher.

Witt paid tribute to her father on Instagram earlier this year. In the picture, they are both seen smiling in New England Patriots gear.

“To my amazing dad, the wise and hilarious and always curious one, and the greatest teacher, and the OG Witty,” she wrote. “Here we are before watching the @patriots win the super bowl in 2015 (on TV, that year). i am deeply blessed in the dad department and i know that every single day.”

Witt was homeschooled through grade 12. She made her acting debut at age 7 in David Lynch’s “Dune,” and her career has included roles on “The Sopranos,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Orange Is the New Black.”