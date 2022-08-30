After one Missouri school district brought back corporal punishment, some parents are opting in on the new policy as a number of students protest.

Dakota Russell, 35, has two daughters, ages 8 and 6, who attend school in the Cassville R-IV School District, located in southwest Missouri.

When Russell and his wife heard about the district's new policy that allows teachers to "use physical force as a method of correcting student behavior" with the permission of students' parents or legal guardians, they decided to opt in.

"In my opinion, kids these days don't understand that their actions have consequences," Russell told TODAY Parents. "I just don't think they're as disciplined as they used to be, and I think that it's a priority for parents not to be kids' best friends. I love my children and I'm here to be their friend, but I'm also here to mentor and guide them and teach them right from wrong, and that if they do something wrong there are consequences."

According to the new discipline policy, students can only be subjected to physical force "by certified personnel and in the presence of a witness who is also an employee of the district." Physical punishment is only to be administered in private, where "there can be no chance of bodily injury or harm" and prohibits hitting children on the head or face.

Gabe Moore, 17, protesting outside his high school in opposition of a Missouri school district's new corporal punishment policy. Courtesy Kalia Miller

Only students whose parents and/or legal guardians have opted in on the policy can be subjected to corporal punishment, which the policy says will be used as a "last resort."

"We trust the teachers and the faculty at Cassville," Russell said. "It’s a small town — most of us know who the teachers and their families are. We know the people who are going to be spanking our kids."

Superintendent Merlyn Johnson told the Springfield News-Leader school district staff has "had people actually thank us" for implementing the corporal punishment policy, adding that "those on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things, but the majority of people that I've run into have been supportive."

It is unknown how many parents like Russell have opted to allow school staff to spank their children. TODAY Parents reached out to Johnson for additional comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Russell believes that if corporal punishment is an option, students might "stop and think" before acting out.

“If that turns them away from some bad behavior in the school that, to me, is a win," he added.

Studies have shown that corporal punishment does not work and causes mental and emotional harm, including "increased aggression, antisocial behavior, physical injury and mental health problems for children," according to the American Psychology Association (APA). At least 30 countries have banned corporal punishment, while 19 states in the U.S. permit physical force as a form of discipline in schools.

Kalia Miller, 17, protesting her school district's new corporal punishment policy. Courtesy Kalia Miller

Russell also says he and his wife "do not believe that every time a child does something wrong" an adult should "immediately go to spanking," and acknowledged that some kids are better suited for "timeout or being grounded." In the end, he said, it's "up to each parent to figure out what works for their child."

Students react to the new corporal punishment policy

In response to the newly implemented disciplinary policy, some students have formed Students Against Abusive Policies, or SAAP, according to Cassville High student Kalia Miller.

"We formed it in order to combat this policy as well as a few others that we think are abusive, archaic and regressive in our schools," Miller, 17, told TODAY.

A group of 35 students protested on Monday morning in opposition of the policy. Over 500 students attend Cassville High School, according to one online review.

Miller and her fellow SAAP members argue that children who are subjected to corporal punishment with the permission of their parents are losing their bodily autonomy.

"I'm really big on consent in the first place," Annie Moore, 17, a student at Cassville High School, told TODAY. "But you're not giving the consent. It's the parent consenting for you, essentially saying it's OK for somebody to touch you without consent."

Cassville High School students protest the school district's new corporal punishment policy. Courtesy Kalia Miller

Audrey Goutney, 17, also attends Cassville High School and argues that the new disciplinary policy runs antithetical to the idea that "school is supposed to be a safe place for students." Moore agrees, adding that "kids could be being abused and hit at home, or going through self-harm issues."

One 2021 study found that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in corporal punishment, abuse and neglect at home.

"We're not giving those kids therapy or the help they need — we're just resorting to hitting them," Moore added. "Putting that fear on them is not going to make anything better."

Goutney's parents opted in on the policy, she says, so "technically I can get spanked." She's concerned that because the policy says "use of force" and not spanking specifically, "punishment with pain" could include the use of an object.

"As a student that has not consented at all and never will to an adult man — when I'm almost 18 — spanking me, it is a traumatic experience for me not just as a child but as a woman," she added.

The trauma corporal punishment could cause female and female-presenting students also worries Gabe Moore, 17, the twin brother of Annie.

"A large portion of females, especially within our age group, are experiencing sexual assault," Gabe Moore told TODAY. "The fact that there only has to be two people in the room means there can be two men in the room watching you get spanked on the butt — that's so embarrassing. It's so sad to see that women today can actually experience this when it's such an outdated concept that I, personally, never thought I would ever see come back. It's saddening, sickening and disgusting."

Some students are worried the policy could lead to sexual abuse, especially in the wake of the conviction of a Cassville High School teacher who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a "sextortion scheme." The former teacher coerced 11 identified children and dozens more who were not identified into sending him pornographic images and videos.

"We had no idea," Annie Moore said. "He was right under our nose for all those years."

"I'm glad that my parents didn't opt in for both me and my sister," Gabe Moore added. "I would be more scared for my sister than I would be for myself."

Cassville, Missouri students protesting the school district's corporal punishment policy outside their high school. Courtesy Kalia Miller

In addition to the Monday morning protest, the students say they are attending a school board meeting on September 3 to "specifically talk about corporal punishment."

"We want to show Cassville that we have power as students to make change, because in the past they haven't really listened to us," Annie Moore added.