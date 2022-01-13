How does Orlando Bloom help busy mom Katy Perry? By hand-feeding her a sandwich

There are times as a parent when you just don’t have enough hands to do everything — and when Katy Perry found herself in this situation, her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, had her covered.

Perry, 37, shared a cute video of Bloom, 45, feeding her a sandwich while she was busy cradling their baby, Daisy Dove. (Click or swipe to the very end of the above Instagram post to see the video.)

In the video, the couple, who welcomed Daisy in August 2020, appear to be sitting in a restaurant as Bloom carefully leans over to offer his fiancée a sandwich. She takes a big bite, then grins and flashes a thumbs-up at the camera.

The “Smile” singer posted the clip on Instagram as part of a series of sweet birthday photos and videos celebrating Bloom’s birthday on Jan. 13.

“happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” Perry captioned her post. “thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd.”

She also shared photos of her and Bloom spending time together, as well as an adorable pic of her fiancé cuddling with a puppy. And, she shared a funny video of Bloom riding his bike around their kitchen during lockdown.

When Perry turned 37 in October, Bloom also celebrated her with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a photo of her leaning over a plate of birthday treats while wearing a tiara.

“We do life we do love and it’s fun,” he wrote in the caption. “I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. I love you.”

Daisy is Perry’s first child, while Bloom has a son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr.

Perry and Kerr have a friendly relationship, and last year, they even came together for an Instagram Live video to promote Kerr’s new skin care line. During their chat, Perry reflected on becoming a parent.

“The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn’t based on what you have, what you don’t have, what career, what products, and so that’s definitely made me feel so full,” she said. “Nothing is really being asked of me just to be a mother, and that comes naturally. Of course some milk, and some cuddles, and ‘change my diaper.’”