Olivia Wilde opens up about challenges of single parenting and 'reshaping a family'

Olivia Wilde is getting real about her life as a single parent.

Wilde, 38, appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Sept. 21 and revealed why being a single mom to kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, can be "tough" sometimes.

"I think reshaping a family is tricky," said Wilde, who shares the kids with former partner Jason Sudeikis.

However, Wilde noted that there are some good things about her new family dynamic.

"The one benefit is it's allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions, and about happiness, and about what family means, and love, and it's actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way," she said.

"My priority is them," Wilde continued. "That's what it is. It's as long as they're happy and they're healthy then, my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us."

Wilde then talked about blended families and explained how the situation is "doable" if done right.

"If you can surround them with so much love, then it's OK," she said. "But, you know, it's tricky because we're not doing it in private."

In November 2020, Wilde and Sudeikis, 47, announced their split after nine years together. They were engaged for seven years.

Wilde has since been in a relationship with singer Harry Styles, who has a starring role in her latest film, "Don't Worry Darling."

While promoting her new film in April at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Wilde was served custody papers while onstage in front of a packed audience.

The "Booksmart" director later told Variety that the moment "was really upsetting."

She spoke to Clarkson about how she keeps her composure with her private life in the public eye.

"The thing is it's hard. It's hard sometimes," she said. "But at the end of the day, I'm so lucky ... There are people everywhere dealing with real health crises and, you know, my stuff is out there but I'm alive and my kids are alive and that's what gets me through. I remind myself of that every single day."