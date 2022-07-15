‘Love Is Blind’ co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey reveal why they are in couples therapy

Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, are in couples counseling — and they’ve never been happier.

“We went before we got married and we still go to this day,” Nick, 48, told TODAY Parents. “I think that’s an important part of maintaining a strong relationship.”

Nick and Vanessa co-host the Netflix romantic reality shows “Love is Blind” and “The Ultimatum.” Through therapy, they’ve learned how to actively listen to each other and provide feedback in helpful ways, Nick said — and he added that it’s also made them better parents. The couple share children Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5.

“Your kids are absorbing your energy and your vibe, and if it’s tense and it’s not working, they’re going to pick up on that. That’s detrimental to them,” Nick said. “The healthier you are as couple, the healthier you are going to be as parents.”

But of course, it’s only natural that Nick and “NCIS: Hawaii” star Vanessa have an occasional disagreement in front of their children.

“Disagreements are part of any relationship — whether it’s a friendship or a marriage,” the singer explained. “What matters is how you reconcile those disagreements. You need treat each other with respect even when you don’t see eye-to-eye on something. You want to set a good example for your kids.”

Nick then likened therapy to sports training.

“If you want to be the best athlete you can be, are you not going to take private lessons? No, you’re going to do everything you can to be the best," he said said. "Marriage is challenging — and getting sound advice from an impartial third party is one of the healthiest things you could possibly do.”

Nick and Vanessa tied the knot on July 15, 2011.

“I can’t believe it’s been 11 years — it feels like just yesterday,” Nick told TODAY earlier this week while promoting his partnership with McCormick Grill Mates. “We’re definitely going to take some time and celebrate.”

