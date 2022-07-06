Nick Cannon's children will always be friends, regardless of his relationship with their mothers.

On Tuesday, Cannon, 41, performed a new freestyle rap he "dedicated to his kids" while appearing as a guest on Power 106 FM.

"I gotta say something to all of my kids. Your daddy goin' love you whatever it is," he rapped about his "no drama" family.

Cannon is the father of 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell and 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon and Bre Tiesi are also expecting a baby boy, any day now.

Last year, Cannon and Alyssa Scott's son Zen died of a brain tumor at five months old.

In June, Cannon hinted that he's expecting even more children. "Let’s put it this way ... the stork is on the way," he said during the "Lip Service" podcast.

In his rap, Cannon spoke about negative attention on his reproductive decisions.

"F--k what they talk about. F--k if we care," he continued.

Last month, Cannon told Power 106 Los Angeles. "I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident!"

And Cannon is a hands-on father, telling Men’s Health last month:

"Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day more often than the average adult can be. If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff."

In his rap, Cannon also addressed his single status; he's not exclusively dating any of his kids' mothers.

"But what is a ring but really a band. I got you for life and I’ll always be there," he rapped. "All of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas not in agreeance. Cannon’s a gang and we in allegiance."

Last month, Tiesi remarked that the mothers in Cannon's life are too busy parenting to engage in drama.

"I feel like everybody is focused on their own family and their own situation,” she told the "Know For Sure" podcast in June. “And we’re all very supportive and just respect that. ‘That’s your family, this is ours and you need anything, we’re here.’”

