Morgan Radford and her husband, David Williams, are expecting their first child together.

Radford, an NBC News NOW anchor and NBC News correspondent, announced their news on Monday on TODAY. Radford is due in January.

"The cuddles!" Radford told TODAY Parents when asked what she is most looking forward to about being a mom. "First words! First steps!"

NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford and her husband, David Williams, met at Harvard and are expecting their first baby. Mariano Martínez

"I love that we are creating this whole new human who gets to be exactly who they want to be, and to have new experiences even beyond my own imagination," Radford added.

As she shared her news on TODAY Monday, Radford said she was feeling a little nervous, and thinking about everything she didn't know as a first-time mom.

"I don't know the gender," she said. "I haven't quite read all the books — and by all, I mean any."

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer reassured her. "You will know what to do," the mom of three said.

"Send some advice my way!" Radford said.

NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford and her husband, David Williams, shared an ultrasound of their pregnancy, due in January. Courtesy Morgan Radford

Radford shared a personal video with TODAY of telling her husband the news, and then telling both sets of parents.

As Radford presented her parents with a onesie, her mom, Lily, screamed and exclaimed, “Really? ... We’re so excited!”

"I have never seen my mom this excited," Radford said. "And I’m my dad’s baby girl, so this was an especially tender moment for him."

When Williams gave his parents framed ultrasound photos and a onesie to deliver the news, his father promptly threw the onesie over his head and did a happy dance.

"David’s parents can’t wait to spoil this kid with soccer gear and Detroit-themed onesies," Radford said.

NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford and her husband, David Williams, celebrate their wedding. Marissa Joy Photography

Radford and Williams wed in January in a small ceremony in Cartagena, Colombia, more than a decade after meeting as students at Harvard University. Although they kept in touch after graduation — Williams attended law school and Radford moved to South Africa — they fell in love in 2017 after they met up at a London conference.

As Radford, 34, recalled when announcing their 2019 engagement, Williams, 37, "looked me in my eyes that evening and told me this was our shot to become more than friends."

Their ceremony was originally planned for May 2020 (months prior, Radford modeled wedding gowns with the support of her mom during TODAY with Hoda & Jenna) but the pandemic postponed their vows.

Radford's pregnancy comes after she shared her experience exploring egg freezing with TODAY. In 2018, during a TODAY segment for National Infertility Awareness Week, Radford shared that she was looking into egg freezing. The fertility treatment involves harvesting eggs and storing them for future conception.

NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford and her husband, David Williams, are expecting their first child together. Nathan Congleton / NBC

"I think there’s this mythology that women can’t have both (children and career), and I think I can," Radford told TODAY at the time. "And I may not want them both and it all right now, but I want an option to have it."

She chronicled her journey for the cameras, including an ultrasound at the Columbia University Fertility Center and bloodwork to test her hormones.

Radford wound up conceiving without medical intervention. She said she's glad she froze her eggs, even though she didn't end up using them.

"This was a beautiful surprise," she said on TODAY.

Beginning on September 12, Radford will co-anchor NBC News Daily, streaming on NBC News NOW and airing on NBC.

