NASCAR's Kyle Busch may have won the 2015 Loudon Lobster trophy, but all his wife Samantha remembers is the stench.

"A classic," Samantha, 36, tweeted this week, sharing a throwback photo of Kyle proudly holding his trophy — a live lobster — at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, while she held son Brexton, now 7.

The photo was taken after Kyle won the 5-Hour Energy 301. The grand prize: A giant lobster, historically weighing anywhere from 18 to 22 pounds.

According to NBC Sports, the tradition started when the track opened in 1990 and local hangout Makris Lobster & Steak House launched a weeks-long search to find the biggest lobster to award the winning driver.

Some winners cook and eat the meat while the shell is preserved (stuffed and painted) in its "pre-cooked condition" by a taxidermist. Others mount the lobster on the wall.

While Samantha was proud of her husband, the smell and size of the crustacean — not to mention its proximity to baby Brexton — made her grimace.

"I didn't realize the lobster would be alive," Samantha told TODAY Parents. "It was smelly and had massive claws. I made a face, and of course, it was caught on camera."

"I turned Brexton away from the lobster but you can see how big it is compared to his head," she added.

The Busches requested that the lobster be returned to the ocean, Kyle told NBC Sports adding, "we're not sure" if that became the lobster's fate.

Samantha posts the photo every now and then, for a laugh.

The couple just celebrated the May birth of daughter Lennix Key, after in vitro fertilization (IVF) and rounds of miscarriages. Samantha shared their baby journey in her 2021 book "Fighting Infertility."

In May, they welcomed their daughter with a surrogate. "Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair and a big brother waiting at home who can’t wait to meet her!!!" Samantha wrote on Instagram.

Although seven years older, Brexton is just as excited as his parents.

"He's a helper and is hands-on," Samantha told TODAY Parents. "He adores her and always wants to hold her. He's become more independent as a big brother."