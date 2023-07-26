Naomi Watts shares rare photos of 'darling son' Sasha on his 16th birthday

Naomi Watts paid tribute to her “darling boy” Sasha as he celebrated his 16th birthday on July 25.

“Beyond proud of the young man you’ve become with the most wonderful spirit, fantastic sense of humor and kind, compassionate soul,” Watts wrote on Instagram. “So lucky i get to be your mum. Thank you for still letting me hold your hand sometimes.”

In her post, the Australian actor, 54, included photos of Sasha through the years. Several fans noted that the blond-haired, blue-eyed teen is his mother’s spitting image.

“Omg! He’s you! He’s totally you! So gorgeous!” Julianne Margulies gushed in the comments.

Added Gwyneth Paltrow, “WHAT. This is nut.”

Watts shares Sasha and 14-year-old Kai with former partner Liev Schreiber. Both Watts and Schreiber, 55, have moved on since splitting in 2016, after more than a decade together. Watts and “Morning Show” star Billy Crudup, 55, tied the knot in June, while Schreiber and Taylor Neisen are expecting their first child together.

Schreiber opened up about his co-parenting relationship with Watts during an interview with TODAY’s Willie Geist in 2018.

“It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change,” he explained. “The way that we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners with these kids.

“It’s important to support each other," he added. “I was making some jokes at breakfast about Mommy and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is that their parents care about each other.”

The following year, Watts told Net-a-Porter that she’s “proud” of her and Schreiber’s parenting teamwork.

“I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” she said. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”