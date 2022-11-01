Morgan Radford’s Halloween costume was Ri-Ri-really good.

The NBC News NOW anchor and NBC News correspondent, who is pregnant with her first child with husband David Williams, tweeted a photo of her and Williams alongside a similar shot of Rihanna next to A$AP Rocky when she was pregnant.

Rihanna and the rapper welcomed their first child in May, People reported. News that she was expecting initially broke in January.

“Happy Halloween! ~ MoRad & A$AP Papi,” Radford captioned the post, while playfully including the hash tag #AlbumDroppingSoon.

In the picture, Radford wears a pink jacket and leans into Williams with her eyes closed, while Williams, sporting a snow cap, sweatshirt and denim jacket, kisses her on the forehead. It’s a re-creation of a photo Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appeared in while she was pregnant.

Radford and Williams, who met while students at Harvard University, got married in January. She announced her pregnancy in August and pointed to several things she’s most excited about when it comes to motherhood.

“The cuddles!” Radford told TODAY Parents. “First words! First steps!”

“I love that we are creating this whole new human who gets to be exactly who they want to be, and to have new experiences even beyond my own imagination,” she added.