A bittersweet moment for one Utah mom has turned into a viral post for parents across the internet.

Earlier this week, mom of six Karalynne Call was preparing her son to move out of their family home. It was the third child she had packed out in a 10-day span.

"With three kids leaving the house in 10 days, I found myself reflecting a lot lately on the things I want my kids to know as they each prepare for this next step," Call, whose children range in age from 23 to 8, told TODAY Parents.

The certified nutritionist and CEO of "Just Ingredients" told TODAY that as she was recalling memories and favorite family moments, she thought to herself: "I can't be the only one who thinks about the lessons they leave with their kids."

In that moment of inspiration, Call, who has a community of more than 800,000 on Instagram, took a moment to share a quick social post detailing what she hopes her kids know about health when they leave home.

Call's list included:

Eat fruits and vegetables daily

Filter your water

If buying processed foods, buy ones made from whole ingredients

Move your body and prioritize sleep

True health encompasses physical, emotional, spiritual and mental health

When battling a health issue, figure out the root cause

Your health is priceless

You can strengthen and support your immune system

Love others, love yourself and be kind

She said she never anticipated it would resonate with so many.

“One of the goals of my Instagram page is to inspire people to make healthier life choices with simple product swaps in their daily life," Call said. "And while I dedicate so much time educating people across the world, I’ve also made it a priority to teach those same lessons in our family."

The post has racked up over 48,000 likes and more than 700 comments from parents around the world.

"I love this so much. You’re a good mama. Your boys are equipped," one commenter wrote.

Another shared, "Love this and I’ll be sharing with my kids."

Outside of health, Call said that she hopes her children always know "wherever they are in their lives, however old they are, or wherever they are in the world" they always have a place under her roof.

"As hard as life gets, there’s always something comforting about going back to a place where you are loved unconditionally, and I want my kids to know that they will always have that place," she told TODAY Parents.

For fellow parents facing a similar empty nest, Call said the best advice she can give is to trust that you’ve set your kids up for success.

"It’s their turn to take what you’ve taught them, and grow into the best versions of themselves," she said, adding that it's important parents take care of themselves, too. "Change can be scary and it can trigger a lot of different things for a lot of people. I know for me, having struggled with debilitating depression, taking care of myself, especially when life gets hard, is an important part of my daily routine."