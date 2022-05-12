See the hilarious moment a mime calls out a dad for not giving his wife a hand

A mime at SeaWorld called out a dad for not helping his wife — and the footage is causing a commocean.

Ernest Palomo recorded the clip last month while visiting the park’s Orlando, Florida, location with his family. It now has nearly 13 million views — and more than 24,000 comments on TikTok.

In the video, Michelle Tzenevrakis is lugging a large backpack and her 13-month-old daughter, Kalliope, while husband Nick trails behind. This doesn’t sit right with the mime. He swoops in, takes the backpack from Michelle, and hands it over to Nick as the crowd erupts into thunderous applause.

“I thought it was pretty hilarious,” Palomo told TODAY Parents. “Everyone was cheering.”

The Tzenevrakis family had no idea they were being filmed, and were confused when a friend called to say they were going viral. But the couple, who live in Warsaw, Illinois, are taking it in stride.

“That mime totally caught me off guard,” Nick, 28, told TODAY. “At that moment, I was in a total daze. I was really hungry and my feet were hurting me.”

Nick added that he wasn’t the least bit embarrassed.

“I thought it was pretty funny,” he said.

Michelle, 31, also had a good laugh. But she was quick to defend her husband in the comments section on Palomo’s TikTok.

“Oh I bet he’s one of the “i will NOT change diapers’ kinda guys,” wrote one person.

Added another, “Men like that dad are useless.”

Michelle told TODAY that Nick was pushing the stroller all day, but they couldn’t bring it into the sea lion show. She also wants people to know that what Palomo captured on his phone was just one moment.

“Nick is the greatest father and I want to make sure that people know that,” Michelle, a teacher, told TODAY. “He does so much for us. He’s just awesome in every way.”

