Michigan kindergarten student brings alcoholic beverage to school, shares it with 4 others

A Michigan kindergarten student brought a tequila-based beverage to school and shared it with other children.

According to NBC affiliate Local 4 News, a kindergarten student at Grand River Academy in Livonia, Michigan shared a premixed bottle of Jose Cuervo with four other students.

One of the students was the 5-year-old daughter of Alexis Smith.

Smith told the station, “So many thoughts (were) running through my mind like ... what if it was open before the girl brought it to school? How much was it?”

“I asked her, like, ‘Is my daughter OK,’” Smith added. “The teacher said ‘she’s right here, and she looks OK’. And then I said, ‘OK, well, how much did she drink?’”

“My daughter takes medicine,” Smith continued. “First off, no kid should be drinking, and you know, just the shock itself, it burns. Like how do you feel, like anything could have happened.”

Local 4 News obtained a letter sent out to the community regarding the incident.

“Upon learning of this, school leadership followed proper medical protocols and parents of the students involved were contacted immediately," the letter reads. "Disciplinary measures will be taken in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct."

Local 4 News also obtained the following statement from a school spokesperson:

“We understand our parents’ fears and frustrations. A student did bring a pre-mixed, single-serve alcoholic beverage that was marketed as adult lemonade to school and share it with four classmates. While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible. It’s unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks.

“School staff noticed the beverage and immediately addressed the situation, which included consulting with medical professionals at poison control and calling the parents of the children involved.

“We are grateful no student became ill or needed medical attention.”

For Smith, she is taking her daughter out of the school because of what happened.

“It’s so heartbreaking,” she said. “I feel like her first year of kindergarten was already cut short because of COVID, and situations like this just make it worse.”