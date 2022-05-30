Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate son's college graduation

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are proud parents.

The couple celebrated their son Dylan, 21, this past weekend after he received his degree from Brown University.

On Sunday, Zeta-Jones, 52, posted a picture of her hugging her son at his graduation ceremony on Instagram.

“Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan,” she captioned the sweet snap. “I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words.”

Douglas, 77, continued the celebration on his Instagram page. He uploaded a photo of him posing beside Dylan as the recent graduate held up his diploma cover.

“The Kominsky Method” star called himself “one proud Dad” in the caption.

He added, “Congratulations Dylan! Well done!” with an applause emoji.

In the comments, Zeta-Jones agreed and wrote, “The best ever. Congratulations!! to you.”

Douglas shared Zeta-Jones’ post on his Instagram story and congratulated his son again on another slide.

Fans and celebrity friends like Viola Davis also applauded Dylan’s milestone below the actors’ posts.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas, who have been married since 2000, are also parents to 19-year-old daughter Carys. Douglas shares son Cameron, 43, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Last year, Douglas and Zeta-Jones honored Carys on social media after she graduated from high school.

“Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021!” Douglas said on Instagram. “Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come! Dad.”

His post included a picture of him, his wife, Carys and Dylan smiling together. A second adorable photo showed Dylan holding his sister in his arms as they both smiled at the camera.

Zeta-Jones shared similar pictures on her page with the caption, “Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you.”

When the “Chicago” star stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY last year, she shared that Dylan and Carys want to follow in her and Douglas’ footsteps by pursuing careers in show business.

“The journey I’ve had as an actor has been extraordinary, so I can only encourage them to do what they love,” she explained at the time. “They’re both extremely bright and they’re both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me.”

She continued, “But that said, Michael and I would be the first parents to say, ‘You know, maybe you should think of another career,’ but we’ve seen how passionate they are about the craft.”

Zeta-Jones said their children understand the difficulties that come with being an actor and that “they’ve done every theater camp.”

“My kids went off to summer camp every year, to theater camp with all the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say,” she said.