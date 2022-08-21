Michael Bublé’s wife shares behind-the-scenes video of the day their daughter was born

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato announced on Friday the birth of their baby girl, Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé, and now the mom of four is sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the special day.

In a sweet video posted on Instagram, Lopilato takes us through the day her fourth child was born, starting with a shot showing off her belly and then driving to the hospital.

“The story of 1 unforgettable day... Touching heaven with our hands! We love you so much Cielo," the Argentinian actor wrote, the Argentinian actor wrote. The message was also posted in Spanish.

The video is set to Bublé's "I'll Never Not Love You." The couple had first announced they were expecting their first child in a music video for the song.

After arriving at the hospital, Lopilato shows viewers her hospital ID bracelet and the entrance to the labor and delivery unit, where she and Bublé pose for a sweet selfie.

Next, we see a shot of the couple with their foreheads touching as the mom brings her baby into the world. The photo that follows is of Lopilato holding her child for the first time with a look of bliss on her face.

The video ends with a shot of Lopilato holding her new baby girl, who is wearing a tiny lavender turban, and then another of the pair with their latest addition.

In her Instagram stories, Lopilato also shared another intimate image from the hospital with her and Bublé in the delivery room in scrubs, and video of some fun "big brother/little sister" swag.

Cielo, whose name means “sky,” joined brothers Noah, 8 and Elias, 6, and sister Vida, 4.

