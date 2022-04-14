Michael Bublé says son Noah, 8, was worried about ‘logistics’ when learning of baby No. 4

Michael Bublé and his wife, actor Luisana Lopilato, recently announced that they were expecting baby number four. Their youngest son, Elias, 6, reacted hysterically to the news, wondering why he wasn't "invited" to watch it all happen (which left Bublé, naturally, speechless). But their oldest son, Noah, 8, had a much more practical reaction that speaks to his eldest sibling status.

In an interview with TODAY on Monday, Bublé shared Noah's initial reaction to finding out a new sibling was on their way. Instead of laughing, crying, feeling left out, or all of the above, Noah was more concerned about the "logistics" of how this whole having-another-baby thing is going to happen.

“He’s more worried about Mummy, more worried about the logistics of Mummy having a baby," the Bubly ambassador told TODAY.

Bublé said that Noah "didn't love" the idea of him and Lopilato living in a hospital for a few days. And it wasn't just because the couple has to stay somewhere other than their home: He couldn't "come and stay" with his parents.

According to Bublé, the honest reactions didn't stop there: Noah apparently had a few things to say when the sex of the baby was revealed. But because his "wife would kill him," Bublé said the world had to wait a little while longer to find out. (Cue, "I Just Haven't Met You Yet.")

Bublé loves being a dad and said that his "family is everything" to TODAY. But like so many others, the Canadian musician was nervous about becoming a first-time parent, and he recalls the advice his dad gave him before Noah was born.

"I said, 'Dad, what do I do? I don't know what I'm doing.' And he said, 'No one knows what they're doing, son,'" the crooner recalled. "He said, 'I can tell you this though. The days are long. And the years are short.'"

Bublé, who's also dad to 3-year-old daughter Vida, says that was some of the best parenting advice he's ever received, which he passes along to other soon-to-be parents.

"Soak up every single minute. Look at the world through their eyes, because they have this sense of wonderment," Bublé instructed. "If you miss it, you’ll be searching for [that] feeling for the rest of your life."

Bublé and Lopilato got married in 2011, and they announced they were expecting a fourth child during the music video of his song "I'll Never Not Love You," which is part of his newly released album, "Higher."

