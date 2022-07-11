Meet the 27-year-old triplets who have never been apart more than 2 days

Identical triplets Benjamin, Nicholas and Zachary Osborne haven’t spent more than two days apart in 27 years.

“We share a bond that nobody else can understand,” Benjamin told TODAY Parents.

“We tend to use the pronoun ‘we’ instead of ‘I,’” Nicholas added, “because we’re always together and we have the same interests and we always do the same thing. Even when I’m by myself, I find that I still say ‘we.’”

The Osborne triplets are spending the summer studying administrative law at the University of Oxford. Courtesy Benjamin Osborne

All three are interning for North Carolina State Senator Jim Burgin. Courtesy Benjamin Osborne

The brothers graduated from UNC Charlotte in 2018, with multiple degrees, including a B.A. in political science. Now they’re entering their second year at Georgetown Law, where they're in all the same classes. The trio is also interning for North Carolina State Senator Jim Burgin.

“We’re a package deal,” Zachary explained. "Luckily, it's never happened where one of us gets into something and one or two of us is left out."

The Osbornes as little boys. Courtesy Benjamin Osborne

The siblings have always lived together. As kids they had separate sleeping quarters, but often ended up in the same bedroom. They don’t like to talk about the possibility of being separated.

“It causes us too much worry and stress,” Benjamin revealed. “We get very anxious when we think about it, so we just focus on the present.”

They struggled with their weight throughout their childhood. Courtesy Benjamin Osborne

The brothers have lost a combined 470 pounds in 10 years. Courtesy Benjamin Osborne

The Osbornes are currently in England studying administrative law at University of Oxford. During their free time, they go for long walks — and have logged 100 miles since arriving on June 27. It’s how the siblings stay on track with their weight loss.

Benjamin, Nicholas and Zachary have lost a combined 470 pounds over the last ten years.

“We went from being around 340, 360 apiece to [roughly] 160,” Benjamin said, noting that they’re all 6 feet tall.

They avoid added sugar and eat one large meal a day. Breakfast is typically a protein bar or shake.

“We have the world’s best support system with each other,” Nicholas shared. “We’re able to uplift each and and encourage each other to make good choices. We don’t buy junk. We don’t bring it into the house.”

All three attend Georgetown Law. Courtesy Benjamin Osborne

Since getting healthy, the siblings have ditched their baggy cargo shorts for tailored button-down shirts and slim-fit pants. They share one wardrobe.

Though their appearance has changed, the Osbornes said they are still the same guys, who watch the TODAY Show every morning. It should come as no surprise that they're fans of Georgetown Law graduate Savannah Guthrie! They also love movie theater popcorn, photographing architecture, and Harry Potter books.

The Osbornes said they’re often approached by strangers who want to take a photo with them. They're happy to oblige and understand the fascination with multiples. They’ll also gladly answer questions such as ‘Do you have triplet telepathy?’ (The answer is yes.) Do identical triplets run in the family? Yup! They're great-grandfather was an identical triplet.

When the Osbornes have a disagreement, it’s always resolved within minutes, they said.

“It’s silly things like Zachary is chewing too hard,” Nicholas said. “We never hold grudges, ever.

“Were best friends,” Benjamin said. “This is going to sound embarrassing, but when I’m by myself, it’s like walking around on one foot and without one arm. I’ve lost a part of myself.”

