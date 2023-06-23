Maury Povich is releasing a new at-home paternity test company called "The Results Are In."

The former “Maury” host, 84, is partnering with DNA Diagnostics Center, the same DNA testing lab his daytime talk show relied on to settle guests’ paternity disputes, according to a company press release.

During those often explosive segments of the show, Povich would utter his famous catchphrase, "The results are in," before revealing a child's paternity.

Former daytime talk show host Maury Povich is releasing a new at-home paternity test called "The Results Are In." Nathan Congleton / NBC

The company said in its release that its new paternity test aims to provide families with “affordable, accurate and reliable paternity testing from the comfort of their homes.”

The release explained that the test will allow users to collect and submit their own DNA samples without the need for assistance from a medical professional.

It guaranteed that the test's results would be available in up to two days and would be 99.99% accurate.

"I’ve seen firsthand how DNA testing can change lives and bring families together,” Povich said in a statement. “With ‘The Results Are In,’ we’re making it easier and more affordable than ever before for people to get the answers they need.”

Dr. John Torres, senior medical correspondent for NBC News, told TODAY.com that at-home paternity tests are typically "very reliable."

Torres explained that there are two type of tests, blood tests and DNA tests, which rely on cheek swabs.

Provided that the sample is obtained correctly and sent to a "legitimate" lab, the results should be accurate, said Torres, who added that he is unfamiliar with DNA Diagnostics Center.

Torres says that there are certain things to keep in mind when it comes to at-home paternity tests.

"The accuracy is high and the implications are too," he said, noting that test samples could be submitted without a person's permission, which might result in legal implications.