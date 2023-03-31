Martha Stewart makes rare public appearance with her granddaughter on the red carpet

Martha Stewart made a rare public appearance with her 12-year-old granddaughter, Jude, at the opening night of the Broadway play "Life Of Pi."

The duo walked the red carpet together at the event, which took place March 30 at the Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City.

Stewart, 81, paired a black sweater over a white dress shirt with black pants and sneakers, while Jude, who's the child of Stewart's daughter, TV and radio host Alexis Stewart, wore a sparkly black sequin dress and knee-high black boots.

Martha Stewart poses with her granddaughter Jude at the Broadway opening night of "Life Of Pi." Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Martha Stewart honored Jude’s 12th birthday earlier this month when she posted a photo on Instagram of Jude and several of her pals celebrating at a “sparty,” or a spa-day birthday party.

In the picture, the whole gang is seen wearing facial masks and white bathrobes. Stewart wrote in her caption, “Five beauties getting even more beautiful ! Jude turned twelve this week and had a SPARTY! Get it???"

In March 2022, the lifestyle expert revealed that Jude is a budding jewelry designer when she posted an Instagram photo of "Kardashians" star Kris Jenner modeling a statement necklace Jude and her mom created for her.

"Kris Jenner sent Jude Stewart a big basket of @kyliecosmetics for her birthday! As a thank you, Alexis and Jude crafted a beautiful pearl necklace for Kris!! That’s the way to go!!!!!!" Stewart captioned the pic.

Jenner had written on the image, “When @marthastewart48’s granddaughter Jude and daughter Alexis make you a necklace you don’t take it off!!!! Love it so thank you!!!”

Back in 2016, Stewart shared a photo of Jude and Jude's younger brother Truman, surrounding her as she blew out the candles on her birthday cake.

“And the birthday cake!!! Covered in freshly whipped cream Layered inside in this order: meringue, dark cherry ice cream , pistachio ice cream, and dark chocolate with chocolate chunks In that order," Stewart wrote in her caption. "Homemade of course!"