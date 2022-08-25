Madonna shares new photos of her 10-year-old twins in honor of their birthday

Madge has joy in her heart that’s two-fold!

The iconic singer, actor, and mom to many is celebrating another year around the sun for her twins, Estere and Stella. In a post on Instagram, the “Frozen on Fire” singer wished them a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Estere and Stella Mwale!” she wrote in a post shared on Instagram. “You both bring so much Love- Laughter and Light into all of our lives!! I cannot believe you’re already 10 years old!”

Madonna’s post also included a carousel of images of her daughters, whom she adopted from Malawi in 2017. In addition to her twins, the singer is also mother to Lourdes Leon (25), Rocco Ritchie (22), and 16-year-olds David Banda and Mercy James.

Speaking about motherhood, she touched on how time and more children have taught her to be a better mother.

“(Having children has) reminded me how precious time is, and how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way,” she explained in an interview with TODAY’s Harry Smith. “Really, you have to be ready for anything. They teach you to stop being obsessed with yourself, ’cause they’re always there to throw a wrench into the works. ... Self-obsession is not allowed with children.”

Earlier this month, Madonna sang her son David Banda’s praises for his ambition and fashion acumen during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“You know he makes music now, too,” Madonna remarked. “He’s going to end up being one of your guests... “He’ll put on any outfit and look swag as you know what. It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them.”