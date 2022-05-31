‘Little People Big World’ star gives update on newborn with a form of dwarfism

Tori and Zach Roloff's son, Josiah, is already 1 month old, and according to his mom, time is flying!

Tori, 31, shared two photos of their newborn son on Instagram Monday and admitted that she can hardly believe her baby boy is getting so big.

"How has it already been a month with this dude?! We have LOVED getting to know and love this kid, and I really do thank God every day He chose us to be his parents!" the "Little People, Big World" star wrote.

The proud mom, who also shares son Jackson (5) and daughter Lilah (2) with her husband, Zach, gave a little recap of Josiah's first month, and said he loves eating and "has yet to miss a meal."

Tori, who shared some adorable family photos last week, said Josiah "has longer moments of alertness" and "loves to look at his family!" He's also growing quite quickly and is no longer wearing newborn clothes.

The Roloffs welcomed their third child on April 3 and announced later in the month that Josiah has achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism that Zach, Jackson and Lilah also have in common.

“It’s so normal to us,” Tori told Us Weekly. “We have so many resources and there’s a lot of parents out there who don’t have the same resources and don’t have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do.”

Josiah's arrival comes after the couple experienced a miscarriage in March 2021 while Tori was in her first trimester of pregnancy. In December, the reality star got candid about the effect it had on her pregnancy with Josiah.

“I feel like miscarriage truly steals your joy,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “This pregnancy, it’s been so difficult to get excited. However, we have seen baby multiple times and we’ve heard his/her heartbeat a ton. And it’s strong.”