Mom shares viral video of how son’s baptism was epic disaster

An 11-month-old baby boy found a way to sprinkle some comedy into his baptism.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Candace Williams, a mom of two, is seen cradling her son Sullivan, while a Catholic priest reads from a book of sacraments. It’s a special moment. Sullivan is at church and surrounded by family and friends on a special day. Everything is going great. Then suddenly, Sullivan slaps the holy text out of the priest’s hand— and sends it soaring into a baptismal fountain.

Though the priest at Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Lancaster, New York, appears slightly aggravated, Williams promises that he took the mishap in stride.

“He was a champ. He picked the book right back up and kept going,” Williams, 35, tells TODAY.com. “He was turning the pages and they were soaking wet. Later, my husband was like, “Every time I looked at the pages dripping, I started laughing.’”

“My brother was roaring with laughter,” she adds. “My mother-in-law was in the front row and she tried to keep it together, but she couldn’t do it.”

Sullivan kept his loved ones entertained throughout the 20 minute ceremony.

“He was being really playful — he was yelling and babbling,” Williams recalls. “When we actually baptized him, and we had to put his head over the font, he was looking at everyone and smiling. He knows when he’s being funny.”

Williams notes that the theme of Sullivan's 1st birthday is “one happy camper.”

“Sullivan is just always happy. He’s an easygoing baby,” she gushes.

Williams apologized profusely to the priest, who she says replied, "It's OK."

“It was his first baptism at that church,” she says. “And I’m pretty sure he’ll never forget it!”

Comments continue to pour in on the TikTok video, which was filmed and edited by Williams’s sister Natalie Walczyk.

“Babies really got the fastest hands,” one person wrote.

Added another, “I don’t see pictures, next book.”