This little boy’s hilarious Halloween costume is making a stink

Halloween is gonna be real gas for one kid in Oklahoma.

Earlier this month, Ashley Gray shared a photo in a Facebook group for moms of her 3-year-old son, Logan, dressed as a fart cloud.

“He hugged me after he it put it on and said I’m the best mommy,” Gray captioned her post, in part.

Within seconds, the comments ripped.

“This is absolutely mom-of-the-year vibes right here,” one person wrote.

Added another, “Love this. Fart and poop are life in our house with my 4 yo.”

Ashley Gray shared a photo in a Facebook group of her 3-year-old son dressed as a fart cloud and the post quickly went viral with other moms. Courtesy Ashley Gray

In the picture, a beaming Logan is seen wrapped in swathes of brown and green fabric. He is also shown clutching a remote-controlled fart machine that sounds like “a really bad trumpet player,” according to HalloweenCostumes.com, where Gray purchased the ensemble for $39.99.

“Logan loves potty humor. He wants a poop emoji birthday party,” Gray told TODAY Parents. “So when I asked him what he wanted to be for Halloween and he said, ‘a fart,’ I wasn’t surprised. He can’t wait to go trick-or-treating!"

Gray added that sadly, Logan will not be wearing his fart getup to preschool.

“His teacher doesn’t find potty humor as funny as he does,” she explained.

"The kids’ fart cloud costume is always one of our leading costumes in terms of social engagement," a spokesperson for HalloweenCostumes.com told TODAY, adding that the company has already sold more than half of its fart cloud costume inventory.

If you're the crafty type, can make a fart costume at home like Ohio mom Brittany Stotts did for her son Cove in 2019. Stotts said spent roughly $15 on netting material.

“It was so much better then dressing him up like a baby lion or something like that,” Stotts said. “People were cracking up. We didn’t get negative feedback at all. Everyone thought it was funny and original and that was what I was going for."

