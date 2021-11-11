Lisa Rinna reveals her mother suffered a stroke

Lisa Rinna has revealed that her 93-year-old mother, Lois Rinna, has had another stroke.

The actor and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star posted the news on her Instagram account Wednesday alongside a sweet video of her mother dancing to a "Despacito" remix.

In the caption, Lisa Rinna wrote, "I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now."

She encouraged fans to "celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."

"I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know," Lisa Rinna said before ending the caption with broken heart and praying hands emoji.

Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin left an emotional message under Lisa Rinna's post that read, "I have no words. I love you forever nana FaceTiming you today and laughing then crying with you was one of the hardest things I've had to do."

Hamlin's younger sister, Amelia Gray Hamlin, commented, "Love you nana, forever," with two heart emoji.

Lisa Rinna's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-stars also lent their support.

Actor Eileen Davidson wrote, "Sending so much love to Lois and to you and your family," and included multiple heart emoji.

Fellow "RHOBH" alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave echoed the sentiment by writing, "We love you Rinna and Lois! You are all in our prayers," with crying-face, heart and praying hands emoji.

Lisa Rinna had shared on Twitter in 2019 that her mother had previously suffered a stroke.

The actor tweeted, "My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones."

She added Lois Rinna "is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much."

That same year, the matriarch posed with daughter Lisa and granddaughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray for a Mother's Day-themed fashion campaign.

Speaking about the photo shoot, Lisa Rinna told People magazine at the time, "I felt such pride posing with my mom and my girls. I felt so grateful and so blessed to be in a shot with three generations of my family. I loved it! I was beaming with pride."