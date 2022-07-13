‘Connected eternally’: Lisa Marie Presley honors son Benjamin on anniversary of his death

It’s been two years since Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of legendary entertainer Elvis Presley, died at the age of 27, and to mark that sad anniversary, his mother has shared a moving memorial post on social media.

On Tuesday, the 54-year-old uploaded a photo and a message to Instagram that illustrated the strong bond she and her only son shared.

“Several years ago, on Mother’s Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet,” she wrote, alongside a photo that showed off their identical ink. “It’s a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally.”

The image showed that they each had the intricate design tattooed on the same spot, on top of their right feet.

"We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond," Presley wrote, alongside a sad-faced emoji and a broken heart.

Presley took a long break from social media following Keough’s death in 2020, rarely posting at all until she returned to Instagram in May, ahead of the release of Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic, “Elvis.” While the film was the primary topic of her posts, her first words were about the enormity of her grief after her son's death.

“Hello everyone, I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” she explained. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore."

Presley is also mom to actor and filmmaker Riley Keough, 33, as well as 13-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.

Riley Keough, with grandmother Priscilla Presley, mother Lisa Marie Presley and brother Benjamin Keough, at a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday in January 2010. Mark Humphrey / AP

Riley Keough also took to Instagram to honor her brother Tuesday, sharing a photo of them together at her 2015 wedding and a message of her own.

"Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you," she wrote. "It’s been two years today since you left and I still can’t believe you’re not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben. ❤️💫🍣"

