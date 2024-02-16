Blogger Laura Merritt Walker shares that her 3-year-old son died after a ‘tragic accident’

Laura Merritt Walker announced the death of her 3-year-old son, Callahan, after a "tragic accident."

Merritt Walker, who collaborates with sister Cristie Merritt Taylor on the lifestyle blog Merritt & Style, shared the news of her youngest son's passing Feb. 12 on Instagram.

"We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week. He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family," she wrote alongside images and a video of her little boy.

The Texas-based blogger went on to say that she and husband David Walker, with whom she shares Callahan and two older sons named Chamberlain and Beckham, were "shattered" by their youngest son's death.

"Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure. As parents we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy," she wrote, adding that she took comfort in the idea that Callahan was now "held in the arms of Jesus."

A rep for the Frisco Police Department in Texas confirmed to TODAY.com that officers "responded to a drowning call" that involved Merritt Walker and her husband.

Merritt Walker concluded her post by telling fans her followers, "We would be honored to have your prayers for peace and strength over our family during this impossible time."

Several other well-known lifestyle influencers shared their condolences in the comments of Merritt Walker's post.

"All the moms on the internet are surrounding you with a massive hug. There is nothing we can say to stop the pain. We are just so sorry," wrote authors Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer, who host the "Cat & Nat" podcast.

"I don’t even have words right now. No parent should ever have to go this.. praying for you and your family," wrote blogger Caitlin Covington.

Merritt Walker's heartbreaking post comes less than four months after she shared a loving tribute on Instagram in honor of Callahan's 3rd birthday.

The tribute contained videos of her the smiling little boy dressed in blue-and-white pajamas while playing with a large blue No. 3 balloon.

She wrote on the footage, "POV: It's your Baby Boy's birthday."