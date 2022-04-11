Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still stumped on what to name their baby boy, who was born on Feb. 2.

The makeup mogul, 24, and Scott, 30, a rapper, originally announced the arrival of their second child Wolf. But in March, the couple, who are also parents of 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, revealed they’d had a change of heart about his moniker.

“Wolf was never on our list,” Jenner told ET on Monday, noting that Wolf was her sister Khloe Kardashian’s suggestion.

“I liked the name,” Jenner said. “There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him.” She said their changed their minds after getting to know their baby.

While Wolf didn’t work out, Jennifer Moss, founder of BabyNames.com, predicts they’ll choose another unique name for their bundle of joy.

“Kylie and Travis are creative people and they seem to like publicity,” Moss told TODAY Parents. “So I’d be shocked if they went with something like Liam or Oliver.”

Moss pointed out that Stormi is “unique” but not over the top like X AE A-XII, which is what Elon Musk and singer Grimes named their son in 2020; their second child, born last year, is named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and nicknamed “Y.”

“My guess is they want something that’s different, but not too crazy,” Moss shared.

Moss’s top predictions include Alastair, Apollo, Cosmo, Errol, Forrest, Randolph, Roman, Rudolph, Wilde and Xander. None of the names are currently on the top 20.

“Apollo is a strong, mythical name that I could see them liking,” Moss said. “Roman conjures up strength, which they might find appealing. And Xander is just a great alternative to Zander. It also has that popular X sound that people are loving.”

Last month, Jenner shared the news on Instagram that she and Scott were backtracking on Wolf's name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she wrote at the time. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

