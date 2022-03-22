Kylie Jenner shares intimate video of the moment she gave birth

Kylie Jenner is treating fans to footage from the day she gave birth to her second child, a son previously known as Wolf.

Jenner, 24, and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott (original name: Jacques Berman Webster II), welcomed their little boy on Feb. 2. The two also share 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

In the 10-minute video, which was posted to YouTube on Monday, the beauty mogul is seen in a hospital bed with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Scott, 30, by her side for support.

When Jenner asks Scott if he’s ready to have another baby, he replies, “I’m ready!”

And so is Grandma Kris.

“I am! Woo!” the Kardashian matriarch shouts as she throws her arms up in the air.

Moments later, the camera cuts to black, but the audio continues.

“He’s out,” one of the doctors announces. “Your son is here!”

Though the newborn's face isn’t shown, he can be heard letting out his first cry.

“What’s up boy! What’s up big boy?” Scott exclaims.

“Happy birthday,” Jenner adds. “2/22/22.”

The montage also features special moments from Jenner’s pregnancy journey including her first ultrasound and clips from her giraffe-themed baby shower.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner shared the pregnancy journey of their second child. Rich Fury / Getty Images

Throughout the video, family members share their excitement about Jenner and Scott’s impending arrival.

“I just want you to know we love you so much. We’ve got you for life,” Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian says. “I pray that you love the family that you are born into because we’re very special.”

Scott’s mother, Wanda Webster, gushed that fatherhood was the “best thing ever” for her son. She then described Jenner as a “wonderful” mom.

“You always think about Stormi first,” Webster says. “I’m so blessed, and I'm so happy that you are the mother of my grandchildren.”

On Monday, Jenner announced that she and Scott had a change of heart about Wolf's name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

She did not disclose the little one’s new name.

