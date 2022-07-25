Kristen Bell reveals why daughters no longer sleep on her bedroom floor

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard are getting a little more alone time in their bedroom.

Earlier this year, Bell, 42, shared that daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, slept in the same room as the couple.

“You know the girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom,” Bell shared on an episode of Shepard's podcast, “Armchair Expert,” adding that the family watches episodes of the Science Channel’s “How It’s Made” before going to bed each night.

But ahead of back-to-school season, times are changing.

“We just graduated from them sleeping on the floor on this trifold mattress,” Bell told "E! News" on July 22. “So you can congratulate me — we did it, they now sleep in their room on beds right next to each other and they cuddle with each other instead of us.”

Related: The amazing way Kristen Bell confronted paparazzi photographing her children

While the bedtime routine has been mastered, Bell shared there's one school essential that has yet to be perfected.

“I desperately tried to get them to pack their own lunch, but it does not always work,” Bell told the outlet. “It’s like, okay, you didn’t like what I packed, you pack your lunch. And I looked in and it was like literally all Skittles.”

The couple has never been shy about their approach to parenting.

Last summer, during an interview on The View, the couple said that they “wait for the stink” before bathing their kids.

“We bathed our children every single night — prior to bed is like the routine,” Shepard, 47, said at the time. “And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, ‘Hey, when’s the last time you bathed them?’”

Bell added, “Yeah, we forget.”

Shepard followed up by noting that “sometimes five, six days” pass without his kids being washed, but they don’t smell.

But Bell had to disagree.

“Well, they do sometimes,” she shared. “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up.”