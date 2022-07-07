Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, clearly have a nose for fashion.

The duo made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week Wednesday sporting similar black sunglasses and pinstriped outfits. Still, their nose rings proved to be the real showstoppers.

Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter wore silver nose rings with attached chains draped across their chests and linked back to their earrings.

The pair sat front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture fall/winter show with longtime Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at Kardashian's side.

Kardashian and West's looks were shared across social media platforms Wednesday, where comment sections filled with praise, heart and fire emojis, and of course, gold ol' Kardashian/West fashion memories of yore.

“North’s outfit is on point. Love it!” one user commented.

“North is a vibe,” another wrote in response.

“I hope Anna brought up the time Kim sat next to her during fashion week and decided to bring that damn baby — and started to cry during the event. Lolol,” a sharp-memoried Instagram user wrote in reference to North’s first appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Ardent Kardashian and fashion fans will likely recall the incident in question.

The year was 2015, and the location: New York Fashion Week. North was 19 months old, and her father, Kanye West, was revealing his Yeezy Boost shoe collaboration with Adidas.

Seven years later and North continues to make fashion show news alongside her mother!