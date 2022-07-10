North West’s special effects makeup skills have gotten incredibly good. So much so that a recent prank she played on her family nearly got the authorities involved for being so realistic.

During an interview with Allure on the magazine’s YouTube channel on July 7, Kim Kardashian talked about hiring a teacher to help her 9-year-old daughter learn more about special effects makeup. She explained that the teacher has helped hone North’s skills, creating effects like fake wounds and blood.

However, she may have taken her skills a bit too far in recent weeks.

“She’s actually so good that I rented a house this summer, and she took all of her special effects makeup and she decided not only to prank me and do it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene,” she explained, referring to her 4-year-old daughter, Chicago West.

Kardashian said that she was able to clean up the kids, but was “too tired” to clean up the room itself, explaining that they were going to do that themselves the next morning. However, waiting until the following morning to clean up the scene of the fake crime ended up not being the best move for the family.

“I had to rush out the door and go to school. The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene and I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup," she said, adding, "It was bad.”

Kardashian has always proudly showed off her daughter’s artistic side, whether it’s showcasing several of her artistic projects during Vogue’s “Objects of Affection” series or defending her daughter’s painting skills on social media.

In a video shared on the mother-daughter duo’s shared TikTok account last December, they even showed off some of North’s special effects makeup. During the backwards time-lapsed video, the two were in the process of removing some of the makeup that North applied, which included colorful facepaint and eyeshadow as well as prosthetic wounds spread across the bottom half of their faces.

Last month, during an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” when host Jimmy Fallon asked how North spent her ninth birthday, Kardashian talked more about her love for special effects makeup as well as the extravagant birthday party which Kardashian dubbed “Camp North.”

“She does like really good wounds and scars… she’s really good at it,” Kardashian explained. “So, she was taking classes so she wanted to have a spooky wilderness themed birthday party so I took them out camping in the wilderness.”

While Kardashian said she had “no idea how she got into it” as a hobby, but got her all of the necessary supplies and a teacher to help guide her.

“She wanted to teach her girlfriends and we took about eight girls and we went camping in the wilderness and she wanted it to be really spooky and she wanted these mannequin heads,” she said. “There was a class class that she taught her friends how to do special effects wounds and scars.”