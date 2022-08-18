Kids' USA Mullet Championships: See the 25 finalists and vote for your favorite

The Gerber baby contest is fun. But have you ever voted in the USA Mullet Championship?

Finalists in the kids categories were selected earlier this week, and now they’re up for online judging. Polls close Friday, so keep that in mind while you mull over the mullets.

Kevin Begola, President of the USA Mullet Championship, told TODAY Parents he’s “blown away” by the precision of this year’s young contestants.

“A great mullet starts right behind the ear,” Begola explained. “If you shave it too far back, it almost becomes a mohawk.”

Begola noted that a proper mullet will pass the ponytail test.

“A good mullet has that nice short front and if you were to tuck all the hair in the back or put it in a ponytail, you wouldn’t even see it," he said. "You would think the person was clean cut."

Six of the 25 finalists. Courtesy Kevin Begola

Allan Baltz, of Arkansas, was crowned the 2021 winner. Allan, now 12, donated his $2,500 prize money to local foster care organizations as a way of paying it forward. The seventh-grader and his twin sister, Alice, entered the foster care system at age 4 in 2014, and were adopted the following year.

Allan Baltz of Arkansas won the $2,500 grand prize in 2021. Courtesy Kevin Begola

"Allan didn’t want to do the mullet contest at first. He was like, ‘No, I’d never win. There are too many entries,’” Allan’s mom, Lesli Baltz, told TODAY. “But when he realized there was a prize, he said, ‘OK. I want to do it and I want to give the money to foster care.’”

“He’s always had the sweetest heart,” Leslie continued. “Instead of presents for birthdays, Allan and his sister request diapers and wipes for foster children.”

Allan is still rocking his mullet.

“It’s pretty much a part of him now!” Lesli joked.

While discussing the contest on Thursday's show, TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones pointed out that JoJo Siwa recently debuted a mullet.

The cool kids at school, everybody is loving it," Sheinelle declared. "I'm telling you — it's back."

Here are all of this year’s finalists. Go to USA Mullet Championships to vote. And, may the best mullet win.

