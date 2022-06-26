Khloé Kardashian is sharing a sweet tradition!

On Friday, Kardashian went on Instagram to share some sweet photos of her 4-year-old daughter, True, and brother Rob Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter, Dream, visiting firefighters at the Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 125.

"Talk about cuteness!!!" she captioned the carousel of adorable photos. "It has been a tradition for the girls to take the brave and marvelous firefighters ice cream a few times a year. They love to meet the firefighters and tour the fire station."

Kardashian, 37, noted that the girls love going to the fire station and were excited to show the firefighters a dance routine that they performed at a recital last weekend.

In her post, she shared a video of Dream and True teaching the workers the fun routine, which involved them waving their hands in the air and clapping to the beat.

"Not only are firefighters risking their lives for us every single day but they pick up a dance routine quite quickly," Kardashian joked.

"Go station 125!! Go!!!! You guys are incredible and we are so grateful for all that you do!!" she added.

Kardashian shares her daughter with pro basketball player Tristan Thompson, who has recently made headlines for fathering a child with another woman. In the season finale of "The Kardashians," fans saw the moment that Kardashian learned of Thompson's infidelity.

“I found out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world," she said. "A courtesy would be not doing it, but fine, if you do it, you’re not even going to give me a f---ing heads-up before the rest of the world. It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed."

In January, Thompson apologized to Kardashian on Instagram, writing that he took "full responsibility" for his actions.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this," he said in another post. "You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

