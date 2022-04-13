Khloe Kardashian seems to accidentally confirm photoshop conspiracy theory

Khloe Kardashian appeared to confirm rumors that her sister Kim Kardashian posted fake photos of their kids together at Disneyland last year.

Social media sleuths raised an eyebrow on Tuesday when the "Kardashians" star, 37, posted videos in her Instagram story of her and her daughter, True, celebrating True's 4th birthday on the "It's A Small World" boat ride at the California theme park.

"This is True's first time to Disneyland!" the proud mom gushes in one of the clips.

In videos she posted to Instagram, Kardashian gushed that it was True's "first time" visiting Disneyland. @khloekardashian / Instagram

Fans know that Kim Kardashian, 41, shared pics of little True and her own daughter Chicago, 4, allegedly enjoying a day at the Happiest Place on Earth in December 2021. One pic showed the cousins smiling on a ride together while another found them modeling Minnie Mouse ears. Super cute! The only problem? The pics looked to be Photoshopped.

For months now, fans of the Skims founder, who shares Chicago and three other children with ex-husband Ye (formerly Kanye West), have made it clear they weren't entirely persuaded that the pics of the toddlers, which are still on Kim Kardashian's Instagram page, were real.

"Lol idk who she’s fooling with True 😂😂😂," wrote one.

"True looks edited in," wrote another.

Those eagle-eyed fans felt validated this week after Khloe Kardashian let it slip that True had never been to Disneyland until this week. They hopped back onto Kim Kardashian's doctored photos to let her know in the comments that Khloe Kardashian had confirmed what they suspected all along.

"Hahahahahahahaj! WHY KIM?!" one asked.

"Lol Kimberly! You got caught," teased another.

Some fans even worried that True and Chicago may one day see the pics and be mystified.

"Smh, kids will see these pictures and say 'I don’t remember this',” wrote one.

Khloe Kardashian, who shares True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, seemed to acknowledge in a NSFW tweet that she busted her famous sister in her Photoshop fib.

The savvy businesswoman also took the opportunity to remind fans that "The Kardashians" premieres Thursday on Hulu.

"Welllppp I f----- this one up," wrote the reality star. "Anyways….. let’s focus on something else. Our show airs in a few days."