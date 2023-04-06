Khloe Kardashian is dropping a hint about her baby son’s name — and that’s a hint with a capital T at the end.

The “Kardashians” star, who also shares daughter True with ex-partner Tristan Thompson, says she has named her son, but hasn’t gone public with it yet because it will be revealed when the third season of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” returns on May 25.

“He’s named, but I haven’t announced it,” she said on the April 5 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I haven’t announced it yet... so, originally he was delivered via surrogate — or the stork, I like to say.

“At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so at first, he didn’t have a name. Then, he’s been named, but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out, so now, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

Meanwhile fans patiently wait for the premiere next month to learn the name, Hudson was able to squeeze out a small clue from the reality star. She asked Kardashian if the name starts with a T.

“I think it will start with a T,” she revealed. “Yeah, it will start with a T.”

A spokesman for Kardashian, 38, confirmed to TODAY Parents last July that she and Thompson would be having a second child together. A rep for Kardashian confirmed in August they had welcomed the baby.

Kardashian and Thompson had been a couple since 2016, but they broke up in 2021 after rumors erupted that he cheated, although Kardashian has been vocal about how he's a good father. Thompson is also father to a son named Prince, 6. He also confirmed in January that he has a son with model Maralee Nichols.

While the name of this new baby remains a mystery to most people, Kardashian did say he is doing well.

“He’s eight months old and he is a little chunk and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said.

“He is a quiet baby,” she added. “He’s a happy baby, which is amazing and my daughter was the same, so I’ve been lucky twice.”

Kardashian also said True is enjoying life with a little brother.

“She loves being a big sister,” she said.

“I was worried because I wasn’t pregnant and I didn’t know if it would be hard for her to understand. And, it’s just crazy how resilient and instinctual children are and she’s so maternal and loving and she’s such a good big sister.”