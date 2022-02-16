Kelly Clarkson on quarantining with her kids: 'I'm so broken'

Kelly Clarkson hopes she won’t have another moment like this for a while.

On Wednesday, Clarkson, who is quarantining with her kids, appeared remotely as a guest on her self-titled talk show. For the segment, the mom of daughter River, 7, and son Remy, 5, kept it real, wearing a green silk bathrobe and no makeup.

“Sometimes women don’t rise,” Clarkson, 39, told guest host Taraji P. Henson. “Sometimes we fall. I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired. I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken.”

“I’m not even sick," Clarkson added, without clarifying if she had been exposed or tested positive for COVID-19. "It’s so weird. Anyway, we’re keeping it safe and that’s it.”

Henson, who is also a mother, sent Clarkson a virtual hug.

“It’s OK if you have wine in that mug,” the "Empire" actor, 51, joked. “We’ll pretend that it’s coffee.”

To stay busy, Clarkson said they’ve been streaming Disney’s “Encanto,” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

“When I watch a movie with my children, it’s like watching three movies,” Clarkson explained, noting that Remy sings all the songs, while River repeats lines “like she’s memorizing dialogue for a play.”

The family is also still enjoying their Christmas tree and decorations.

“Look, it’s busy, there’s a lot going on. I have all my stuff up,” Clarkson said. “[Show producers] asked me, ‘Do you have your Christmas stuff up?’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t judge me!’”

Clarkson, who shares her kids with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, also opened up to Henson about Remy's eating habits.

“He only eats beige. French fry is his food group. He likes French fries, that’s it,” she quipped. But the little boy is not a fan of chicken nuggets.

“It’s the funniest thing ever, because his dad is a rancher, but he’s kind of against meat,” she shared. “He found out that you kill the animal. He’ll look at me, and he’ll be like, ‘Is this an animal?’”

