Kathie Lee Gifford sings ‘Amazing Grace’ to her baby grandson in new video

Kathie Lee Gifford pampered her newborn grandson with a bedtime lullaby that soothed him to sleep.

"I finally got to meet sweet little Frankie this weekend and the joy that filled my heart was indescribable!" the former TODAY co-host, 68, captioned a new Instagram video. "I couldn’t help but sing to him, and I think he enjoyed it. Glory be to God!”

After Frank Michael Gifford's birth on May 31, Kathie Lee has feverishly shared his first photos, including a family snap taken in the hospital (accidentally posted twice in Kathie Lee’s elation) and a shot of the baby boy sleeping.

In her Monday post, she can be seen sitting in a rocking chair cradling the infant while singing "Amazing Grace."

Frank was born to Kathie Lee’s son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika. The baby was named after Kathie Lee’s late husband, Frank Gifford, a former NFL player who died of natural causes at age 84 in 2015.

"I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man," she said, during a June 1 interview on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. "But I guess he’s never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is."

Fans of Kathie Lee know singing is her love language — the television personality has recorded multiple albums, including those for children, along with musical oratorios.

