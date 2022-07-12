Kathie Lee Gifford loves watching her grandson Frankie.

"My idea of heaven," the former TODAY anchor, 68, wrote on a Tuesday Instagram photo of herself holding the napping newborn, her first grandchild.

Frankie, who was born on May 31, is the child of Cody Gifford (Kathie Lee's son) and his wife Erika. They named the little boy after Gifford's husband Frank, who died in 2015.

It was an honor that Kathie Lee didn’t expect.

“I didn’t know what they were going to name him — I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man,” Kathie Lee told TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. “But I guess he’s never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is."

The first-time grandmother loves sharing photos and videos of her grandson on Instagram and serenading him to sleep. She also took care in choosing her grandma nickname, Bubbie.

"It means 'dearest one,' like 'cherished one,'" she told Hoda and Jenna. "And a little kid only goes, ‘Buh, buh, buh, buh, buh,’ anyway. I think it’s going to be easy. Bubbie."

When Frankie was born, Kathie Lee humorously asked her Instagram followers for forgiveness after posting the same photo of Frankie twice.

"I'm just so excited about this beautiful new phase of life," she explained on Instagram.

Enjoy it, Bubbie!