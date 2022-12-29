Kathie Lee Gifford took a happy trip down memory lane when she posted a sweet throwback shot of herself with her children, Cody and Cassidy, when they were little ones.

"I pray your holiday has been filled with a combination of dear, sacred memories and brand new happy ones with the ones you love. May God bless us, everyone! Shalom shalom," Kathie Lee wrote alongside the image Dec. 29 on Instagram.

In the pic, the former TODAY co-host, 69, cuddles up to her two kids in bed while holding a book in front of all three of them. Kathie Lee shared Cody and Cassidy with her late husband, NFL and broadcasting legend Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.

In May, Kathie Lee became a grandmother for the first time when Cody and his wife, Erika, welcomed a baby boy they named Frank in honor of Cody's dad.

Kathie Lee tweeted a pic of the adorable newborn, gushing, "What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy. Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty."

She gushed a little more — who could blame her? — on Instagram, where she posted images of baby Frank and his parents in their hospital room. "My heart is bursting," she wrote.

The following month, Kathie Lee shared another photo on Instagram that showed her smiling while holding her grandson. "My idea of heaven," she captioned it.

In August, Kathie Lee stopped by TODAY, where she marveled to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager over baby Frank's resemblance to his dad at that age. "He’s Cody all over again,” she said. “He really is.”

Earlier this month, just when fans thought Kathie Lee couldn't be a prouder grandmother, Cassidy announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Ben Wierda, were expecting their own little bundle of joy.

Cassidy shared the news alongside a holiday-themed photo of two adult-sized Christmas stockings next to a baby-sized one hanging from a fireplace mantel.

Kathie Lee re-posted the couple's announcement the following, writing, "Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda. What a sweet blessing this is for our family."