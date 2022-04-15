Kathie Lee Gifford on becoming a grandma and whether she knows the baby's gender

She’s an actor, author, singer, songwriter, beloved television talent and a proud mother of two, and now Kathie Lee Gifford is about to add another role that long list — grandmother.

The former TODAY co-host is celebrating the fact that her son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika, are expecting their first child in June, and she can’t wait to see them start family life when the bundle of joy arrives.

“You know what, I’m not excited for me, weirdly,” Kathie Lee explained in an interview with "ET." “I’m so excited for my son and his wife, and for my daughter (Cassidy), who’s going to be an aunt. I’m just sort of watching it all.”

As for her own thrill about it all, the 68-year-old knows precisely when that will kick in.

“I’m going to get excited the day that baby is put into my arms,” she said.

But will she be holding a grandson or a granddaughter when that day arrives? Kathie Lee revealed she has no idea about that — and it's not just a mystery to her.

"I don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl — they don’t know and they don’t want to," she continued. "They’re doing it the old-fashioned way.”

And frankly, she doesn't care if it's a boy or girl anyway.

When Cody and Erika, who married in September 2020, announced the happy news about their baby on the way back in December, grandma gave her take on that in response to the couple's Instagram post .

“I’m over a blue or pink moon!!" she wrote. "I don’t give a rip which!!! So happy for our family!!”