Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s blended family might be getting even bigger.

“I would love to have another baby,” McPhee revealed during a Jan. 26 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“We’re not in any crazy rush, but I hope so,” she added. “I love being a mom, I really love it.”

McPhee, 38, and Foster, 73, share 1-year-old son, Rennie. Foster, a composer, also has six daughters from previous relationships: Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36.

Earlier this month, Foster opened up to People about the benefits of being an older father.

“I was not patient when I was young,” he revealed. “I still work, I’m still gone a lot, but maybe the time is a little more precious to me, because I got more runaway behind me than I have ahead of me now.”

The grandfather of seven acknowledged that he won’t be around when Rennie turns “50 or 40.” But it appears he's made peace with that.

“I think I can offer him wisdom from my [73] years on the planet, and maybe that’s not a bad trade-off,” Foster told People. “I hope so.”

Foster and McPhee have already passed down their love of music to Rennie. On Jan. 22, Foster shared a video of the toddler banging on drums. But according to McPhee, his vocals could use some work.

"So far I would say his singing isn’t his strong suit,” McPhee joked to Hudson on Jan. 26. “I mean, he’s under 2, so I’m not trying to be too critical here.”

Foster and McPhee, who have 34 years between them, met on the set of “American Idol” Season Five in 2006, when she was a contestant and he was a mentor. They began dating in 2017, and tied the knot in 2019.