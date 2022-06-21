Katharine McPhee shares a rare photo of her baby boy with husband David Foster

We have a closer view of Katharine McPhee and David Foster's baby boy!

"Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy," McPhee, 38, wrote on Instagram. "I love our little family. I love our big family."

The singer added, "You’ve only made bringing Rennie into the world an absolute joy for me. To many more adventures baby! I love you to the moon and back."

McPhee, 38, and music producer Foster, 72, married in 2019 after meeting in 2006 on the set of "American Idol" where she was a contestant, landing in second place to winner Taylor Hicks.

They were just friends at first and, as TODAY previously reported, Foster was even a guest at McPhee's first wedding. She married Nick Cokas in 2008; they finalized their divorce in 2016.

But when McPhee and Foster fell in love, their 35-year age difference was discussion du jour.

"The perception of what people try to create, especially with women, it’s always the woman’s fault,” McPhee said last year on the “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast."

She added, "It’s the woman who wants to be with the older man because he has money and he’s had success and she wants this, that. I mean, our story’s been the complete opposite."

In February 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Rennie David Foster. The producer has five adult daughters from former relationships.

Their baby name has history.

"We picked Rennie ‘cause I’d actually been in labor for a while. We didn’t have a name picked out,” McPhee explained one month later on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name," she said. "It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, 'Hi, Ren Foster,' and so we said, 'That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.'"

McPhee has shared baby photos before — including a far-away shot of her son's face — but the newest shows off the boy's teeny cheeks, eyes and nose.

