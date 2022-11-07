Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's daughter helps celebrate Astros' World Series win

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's daughter made a rare public appearance following her father's World Series win.

The Houston Astros pitcher's 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve, took the field at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, Nov. 5, with her mom following the Astros' 4-1 Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies to clinch the World Series.

While it's not uncommon for families to join their loved ones on the field following a championship victory, Genevieve's presence was special as her parents usually hide her face on any social media posts featuring the toddler.

“It’s all an incredible experience,” Upton, 30, told FOX Sports following her husband's World Series win. “Having Justin home and being able to be together as a family is so amazing, and then to go to the exact extreme and be here at the World Series and then win is just so exciting and so worth it. We miss him every time he goes away.”

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and Genevieve Verlander at the Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros World Series Baseball in Houston on Nov 5, 2022. Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup for Shutterstock

In one regular season, each professional baseball team plays 162 games over a six month period — many of which are on the road, requiring players to spend a significant amount of time away from their families, friends and loved ones.

“This is the most we get to see him,” Upton said of her Verlander, who she married in 2017 just days after the pitcher won the World Series for the first time with the Houston Astros. “Just to see him do what he loves, just to see him do his craft, he’s such an artist out there. When he’s pitching, it’s really so creative, such an art, and we are so honored.”

After the Astros' 2017 victory, the team was caught cheating by way of stealing signs from opposing teams. The team's general manager, Jeff Luhnow, and team manager, A.J. Hinch, were subsequently fired and the team was fined $5 million.

Verlander, 39, shared a video of the team's World Series celebration on Instagram, including a few quick photos of his daughter, though her face is not visible.

"Still on cloud 9," the pitcher captions the video. "WE DID IT!"

One week ago, Upton also celebrated her husband's success after the Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees, advancing the team to the World Series. The Instagram post included video of the pair hugging and kissing on the field and basking in the moment.

"I am so proud of you @justinverlander," Upton wrote. "ASTROS ARE GOING TO THE WORLD SERIES!!"

The couple became "mom" and "dad" to 3-year-old Genevieve on Nov. 10, 2018. The pair recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 5 — the same day Verlander and the Houston Astros won the World Series.

Related video: