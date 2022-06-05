Kate Middleton and her kids are too cute in behind-the-scenes baking video

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her children were baking up some cupcakes for a Platinum Jubilee street party on Sunday.

Photos shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram are just as sweet as the treats the family was mixing up.

Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4, all got in on the preparations for a street party in Cardiff, cracking eggs, sifting flour and icing cupcakes with their mom, the former Kate Middleton.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in attendance at Cardiff Castle Saturday ahead of the star-studded concert at Buckingham Palace, but all three children got in on the fun when it came to baking for the street party.

The kids stood on chairs to the reach the counter in a kitchen where they made cupcakes in honor of their grandmother. Charlotte was in charge of pouring flour and cracking eggs, while Louis concentrated hard on sifting.

In one adorable photo, the foursome looked like they were having a blast putting on the finishing touches on the cupcakes.

The siblings wore casual outfits coordinated with their mom: George and Louis wore matching navy blue polos while Charlotte wore a light pink polo before apparently changing into a blue and white striped top. Meanwhile, Kate wore jeans and a red and white checked top, mirroring the Union Jack flags that lined the kitchen.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which honors the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne, has been in full swing since Thursday, with an epic concert at Buckingham Palace Saturday night featuring performances by Elton John, Queen + Adam Lambert and Diana Ross.

On Sunday, Kate, Prince William and their three children were photographed with other senior royals at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, a colorful parade showcasing the United Kingdom's past 70 years of history.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge watch the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Kate wore her hair long and loose and donned a long-sleeved bright pink dress with a draped neckline. Prince Louis made several of his trademark funny faces while watching the pageant and wore a navy blue collared shirt, while Princess Charlotte looked elegant in a cream-colored white coat. Oldest sibling Prince George looked just like his father, Prince William, in a navy blue suit and striped tie.

Sunday is the final day of the Platinum Jubilee.

