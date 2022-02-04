Kim Kardashian West has publicly responded to her estranged husband's claim that their daughter, North, is using TikTok against his will.

On Friday, Kanye West — who legally changed his name to Ye — posted an apparent screenshot of North, 8, using TikTok on his Instagram account, claiming the couple's oldest child is on the app without his permission.

"Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?" the caption read, in all-caps.

Kardashian West quickly shared a lengthy response on her Instagram stories, urging her estranged husband to keep matters regarding their children private. Kardashian West filed for divorce in February 2021, and requested to be “legally single” in December of the same year, citing “irreconcilable differences."

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kardashian West wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."

Kardashian West went on to write that "divorce is difficult enough on our children" and that her estranged husband's "obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

Ye West then responded to his estranged wife's stories in an Instagram post saying, "What do you mean by main provider?" His Instagram caption accused Kardashian West of kidnapping as well as blaming her publicist for "manipulating" her.

Many of his fans responded with support, while also urging West to take his disputes over the kids off social media.

"Ye settle this in privacy my guy," one wrote.

TODAY Parents reached out to both Ye and Kardashian West for comment. Kardashian West provided no additional comment. TODAY did not hear back from Ye at the time of publication. The estranged couple share four children — North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 2.

Kardashian West and North launched their joint TikTok account, @kimandnorth, in November 2021. Their most recent video was posted this week.

More than 63% of TikTok users are between the ages of 10 and 29, according to MediaKix, a social media influencer marketing company.

While Kardashian West has preferred to remain private regarding her divorce, Ye has been vocal.

On an episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast, Ye said, “’SNL’ making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off ... And I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced."

Prior to the couple's split, Ye gave a political rally speech in Charleston, South Carolina in June, 2020, alleging that Kardashian West considered terminating her first pregnancy. He later publicly apologized to his then-wife for "going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.”

Kardashian West continued to urge her estranged husband to keep matters between the two co-parents private in her response to his most recent allegation regarding their daughter North and her social media use.

"From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way," she wrote. "I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."