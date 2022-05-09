Kamala Harris’ husband honors her in sweet Mother’s Day post: To all the 'mom-figures'

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, is honoring her in the sweetest way this Mother’s Day.

On Instagram Sunday, May 8, Emhoff posted a photo of Harris posing alongside his 22-year-old daughter, Ella Emhoff, who he shares with his ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff.

In the snap, the vice president and her stepdaughter had their arms around one another as they smiled wide for the camera.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms, mom-figures, and especially our own Momala,” Emhoff captioned the post.

Ella re-shared her father’s photo on her Instagram stories, along with the message, “and a happy Mother’s Day to @kamalaharris. I’m so lucky to have you in my life.”

Last May, after Ella graduated from New School’s Parsons School of Design in New York City, Harris celebrated her stepdaughter on her big day in a touching post on social media to mark the occasion.

On Instagram, the vice president shared a photo posing with Ella in their chic ensembles, each putting their arms around one another as they posed side-by-side for the sweet snap.

“Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation,” the caption read. “I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve. Love, Momala.”

This Mother's Day, Harris shared her own tribute on Instagram to her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who died in 2009 of colon cancer. In the post, the vice president shared two childhood photos side by side, both featuring Harris as a young child as her mom appeared to help her remain upright as they posed together.

In the caption, she penned a heartfelt message to honor her mother’s memory on the holiday.

“My mother was the first person to tell me that my thoughts and experiences mattered,” Harris wrote. “My mother would often say to me: 'Kamala, You may be the first to do many things. Make sure you are not the last.' I celebrate her and all mothers this Mother’s Day.”